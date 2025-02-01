Skibbereen artist honours Saint Brigid

The Working Artist Studio in Ballydehob is hosting an art exhibition, Threads of Hope, for the month of February to celebrate Irish women and La Fheile Brigid.

Threads of Hope will feature the work of three artists: Pauline Conroy, Julie Scully and Bronagh Conroy – all of whom wish to mark St Brigid’s day as an occasion of hope, renewal and healing through the ancestral female archetypes of Brigid and Gobnait.

All are welcome to attend the launch of the exhibition at 5pm on Friday February 7th.

The occasion will not only include visual art but also storytelling, poetry and the opportunity to add a ‘granny square’ to Brigid’s Blanket!

Pauline Conroy’s paintings acknowledge the legacy of the mother and baby homes across generations of women.

Her textile work grounds these stories in the mythological landscape of the Irish psyche.

Julie Scully is an emerging wordsmith, and a woman on a mission to share her love of all things Brigid.

Her stories and poems weave together and uncover a partially imagined history of the woman and her maternal lineage.

Bronagh Conroy is a custodian of ‘the blanket’, an unending, open collaborative textile project begun by a migrant community of Irish women in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Conceived and inspired as a Brigid’s Blanket, it is a tangible symbol of unconditional welcome and belonging.

Threads of Hope takes in ancient mythologies, weaves through painful histories, stitches up old wounds, and pulls it together to a place where the artists can claim ownership of what it means to be a modern Irish woman.