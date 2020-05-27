In News

- Skibb convent 'will not become' direct provision centre

- Domestic violence incidents up 40% this year

- Dramatic rescue at Inchydoney beach

- New fears for Bantry Hospital

- Former mayor and wife welcome 'tiny ball of love'

- Aldi to open new store in Clonakilty

Special feature

- 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork

In Sport

- Local sportspeople pick their Best in the West

- Ian Maguire on Cork footballers' fundraiser

- Clon relive 2009 All-Ireland football glory

- Ryan Price reflects on Cork City FC stint

In Life and Community

- The West Cork architect rebuilding the Caribbean islands left devastated by Hurricane Irma

