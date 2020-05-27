News

May 27th, 2020 9:00 PM

By Jack McCarron

- Skibb convent 'will not become' direct provision centre
- Domestic violence incidents up 40% this year
- Dramatic rescue at Inchydoney beach
- New fears for Bantry Hospital
- Former mayor and wife welcome 'tiny ball of love'
- Aldi to open new store in Clonakilty

- 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork

- Local sportspeople pick their Best in the West
- Ian Maguire on Cork footballers' fundraiser
- Clon relive 2009 All-Ireland football glory
- Ryan Price reflects on Cork City FC stint

- The West Cork architect rebuilding the Caribbean islands left devastated by Hurricane Irma

