In News
- Skibb convent 'will not become' direct provision centre
- Domestic violence incidents up 40% this year
- Dramatic rescue at Inchydoney beach
- New fears for Bantry Hospital
- Former mayor and wife welcome 'tiny ball of love'
- Aldi to open new store in Clonakilty
Special feature
- 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork
In Sport
- Local sportspeople pick their Best in the West
- Ian Maguire on Cork footballers' fundraiser
- Clon relive 2009 All-Ireland football glory
- Ryan Price reflects on Cork City FC stint
In Life and Community
- The West Cork architect rebuilding the Caribbean islands left devastated by Hurricane Irma
Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you:
- For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]
- For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.