Sixth volume of Kilbrittain Historical Society's journal launches this weekend

The Kilbrittain Historical Society is delighted to announce that it has launched the sixth volume of The Journal of the Kilbrittain Historical Society.

The book, which was produced by Southern Star Creative in Skibbereen, is a must for those interested in local history, and particularly in local involvement in the War of Independence.

The launch will take place outdoors at Harbour View, Kilbrittain on Sunday, September 19th at 12pm and all are welcome to attend.

War of Independence

This sixth volume contains a special extended section marking the centenary of the War of Independence and the local men and women who played their part, as well as a section on the famous ‘Book of Lismore’.

The people of Kilbrittain and surrounding districts were pivotal in the success of the old IRA in their conflict with British State Forces and it's important their stories are told

Wide range of articles

Other important topics covered in this year’s edition include articles about the ESB and rural electrification, a heart-warming story of humanity across enemy lines during World War 1, and a very interesting article, which has contemporary resonance, about a police killing of a local man at a fair in Kilbrittain in 1868 and the dramatic trials that followed.

As usual, there is some excellent photography which showcases the beauty of our region, and pieces of local interest which will appeal to many readers.

The book retails at 15 euros for a single copy, two copies for €25, three for €40 and five copies for €50. The books make a super gift for anyone interested in local history and heritage.

The Kilbrittain Historical Society journal is available to buy from the following outlets:

Crowley’s Post Office, Kilbrittain; Barryroe Co-op, Kilbrittain; Centra, Ballinspittle; Barryroe Co-op, Ballinspittle; Bandon Books, Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon; Hickey’s Book Shop, Bandon; O’Farrell’s Newsagents, Bandon; Timoleague Post Office; Co-op Shop, Courtmacsherry; Kerr’s Bookshop, Clonakilty; Coughlan’s, Clonakilty; Paddy Meade’s, Clonakilty; Bookstor, Kinsale; Lusitania Museum, Old Head, Kinsale.