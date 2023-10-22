Six new homes for elderly in Bandon

SIX residential units for older people in Bandon will be built with funding confirmed through the government’s capital assistance scheme (CAS).

A contract has been signed by Bandon Geriatric and Community Council (BGCC) with Blueprint Homes for the construction of the six units at the St Michael’s Residential and Community Project on Weir Street. The project is funded by the Department of Housing under the CAS, which is administered by Cork County Council. Sinn Fein local election candidate for Bandon/Kinsale LEA Clare O’Callaghan said the announcement is great news for the community of Bandon.

‘Working with the elderly every day in my place of work, I am seeing elderly being evicted from their homes,’ she said. ‘These people shouldn’t have to deal with the stress and worry at this stage of their lives. ‘Sinn Fein will push for more residential homes to help tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for the people of Bandon and Cork South West.’