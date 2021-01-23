Site for planned skate park leaves residents unhappy

COUNCIL officials are to investigate the suitability of a site in Clonakilty for a skate park, but added that some nearby residents have expressed concern about the location.

At a meeting of the Municipal District of West Cork last week, Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) called on the Council to designate a section of Deasy’s car park for a skate park.

Cllr Hurley highlighted the success of the skate park in Bandon and the planned one for Skibbereen, and added that Clonakilty also needs one.

‘The community behind this have identified a triangular section next to the basketball court that is suitably-sized for the development of a skate park. The space is tight so there wouldn’t be a loss of car spaces,’ said Cllr Hurley.

‘There is a lack of youth services in the greater West Cork area and this would go in some way to addressing the shortage of youth activities.’ Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) said it’s something that has been on the canvas for a few years now.

‘Everyone is looking at the success of the park in Bandon and how popular it is. This spot in Deasy’s car park is a good area and the Council has given a building for a new youth facility nearby,’ said Cllr Hayes.

Cllr Hayes also mentioned the tentative design plans that Thady Trá has come up with and he said the idea has created momentum around the town.

While acknowledging some local residents have concerns about the idea, Cllr Hayes said they could also look at other locations in the car park or look at sound proofing the area.

Municipal District officer Justin England said that this subject has come up before and that the Council are ‘not behind the curve’ on this.

Mr England said that the proposed section is being used as an overflow car park where four or five cars can easily park.

‘It is technically a loss of parking spaces and also a number of residents have been onto us and have expressed their concerns about the proposal,’ said Mr England. ‘Let us investigate it further to see if it’s a suitable site before we designate the space for a skate park.’

Meanwhile, senior executive engineer John Ahern told councillors that the equipment for the new skate park for Skibbereen arrived before Christmas and he expects works to begin soon.