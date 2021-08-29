Singing her heart out for charity

A 12-year old girl from Bantry has raised more than €5,000 for charity by singing her heart out. Kate Manning raised €1,520 on Saturday August 14th for Down Syndrome Ireland, bringing to €5,834 the money she has raised in recent years for various charities including Cork Arc Cancer Support House and Bantry Hospice.

Kate’s mother, Diane, told The Southern Star she is proud of her daughter’s generous nature.

‘She enjoys it and likes to help people,’ said Diane. ‘She feels like she is making a genuine contribution to helping people.’

Locals and visitors responded generously to Kate’s garda permit approved performance from 10am until about 3.30am at the corner of New Street.