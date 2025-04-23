Simon says, respect and share Schull Pier

A SCHULL man concerned about the number of motorhomes parking up at the pier in the village came up with a novel poster idea which led to an impressive €1,060 being raised for Schull Tidy Towns, thanks to the generosity of numerous motorhome owners.

Simon Nelson from the Schull Water Sports Centre cleverly created a poster which warmly welcomes motorhomes to Schull Pier but also reminds them of their responsibilities to respect the area.

‘He pointed out that eight motorhomes was the maximum recommended amount for that area. He also asked them to be mindful and stay for just two nights to allow others a chance to enjoy the spot,’ said local Councillor Caroline Cronin.

‘Simon also urged visitors to take their rubbish with them and even provided directions to the nearest recycling site in Derryconnell. He went further by encouraging anyone who was in a position donate to help maintain the area and to always give priority to any commercial fishing activity.

‘A donation bucket was placed at the Schull Water Sports Centre and a number of campers generously contributed to his cause.

‘This effort raised an impressive €1,060, which was presented to Maura Allen from the Schull Tidy Towns committee who are so dedicated to keeping our small town beautiful.’

Cllr Cronin said Simon’s actions and thoughtful reminders have made a positive impact on both the environment and the community.