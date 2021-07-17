Silver Surfers are being sought for Ludgate digital training scheme

OLDER people who have no internet access or who have never used the internet are needed for a pilot training scheme in West Cork.

Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen, along with Vodafone and Active Retirement are looking for participants to take part in a digital training pilot later this month.

This pilot will help to develop a new digital skills training programme for older people.

As well as people who don’t use the internet, they want to hear from people who have struggled to adapt to using the internet to stay connected.

And they also wish to hear from those who have adapted to new methods of staying connected and those who have always been comfortable using the internet.

‘We are looking for five (Silver Surfers over 65s) participants spread across these categories to take part in this pilot,’ said a spokesperson. The pilot will take place over the last two weeks in July and the participants will attend training for two one-hour sessions.

The training will take place in Ludgate Skibbereen supported through the local broadband connection point.

A tablet device will be supplied and will be available to use while taking part.

Interested and suitable candidates are asked to call 087 190 4174 or to email [email protected]

Ludgate, in partnership with ESB and Spearline is also hosting three summer camps.

The first camp is taking place this week on Cape Clear, with two more camps later this summer to take place in Skibbereen.

The Ludgate Education BuildIT camp is for children who can’t stop tinkering with technology aged from eight to 14.

Contact Kieran Collins on [email protected]