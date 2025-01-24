Signs of progress in effort to reduce nitrate pollution

NITRATE pollution in small streams, drains and piped inflows reached the lowest level recorded since 2012, according to a survey conducted by environmental NGO Coastwatch.

Over half of the 298 locations tested by citizens across Ireland last autumn had nitrate concentrations below the test detection limit of 10mg/l NO3 while only 3% were reported to be in breach of the EU Nitrates Directive and national water law.

A reduction in fertiliser use, new sewage treatment plants and better agricultural land management in some areas were all considered to have played a role in the lower nitrate concentrations, alongside last year’s wet summer and dry autumn weather.

‘One swallow doesn’t make a summer, but the EPA’s major river observations for the first half of 2024 were also significantly lower,’ said Karin Dubsky, Coastwatch coordinator. Despite the lower nitrate levels, there was some cause for concern in the data reported, as there was a notable reduction in the number of live fish seen than in previous surveys, according to the group. In fact, dead fish were recorded in a slightly higher percentage of locations (1.7%) than live fish (1.5%). Filamentous brown algae and/or sewage fungus, a chronic pollution indicator, was reported in 13% of inflows.

Coastwatch Europe is an international network of environmental groups, universities and other educational institutions, who in turn work with local groups and individuals around Europe’s coasts.

The group says that, as in previous years, issues with reporting issues to authorities, especially lack of feedback and a perceived or real lack of action and willingness to use citizen data are serious concerns. A workshop will take place in TCD Dublin on Saturday, January 25th to help design new alert systems for pollution detection in Irish waters.