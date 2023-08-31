Shut-offs possible during pipe-laying in Macroom

IRISH Water (Uisce Éireann), working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing approximately 1.4km of old and damaged water mains on Inchigeela Road in Macroom, which include traffic delays and interruption to water supplies.

Irish Water says the road was prone to frequent bursts and leakage. The mains are being replaced with new high-density plastic pipes.

The works, which commenced this week, will be completed by the end of September. Once completed customers in this area will have a more secure and reliable water supply with less disruption. Ward and Burke Construction are contracted to carry out the work.

The section of works will take place along the R584 Inchigeela Road and L3430 Sleaveen Road, Macroom. To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, traffic management in the form of traffic lights will be place for the duration of the project. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Commenting on the project Paul Gray, Uisce Éireann thanked customers in advance for their co-operation and patience as the works may involve some short-term water shut-offs. ‘The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-offs,’ he said. ‘Uisce Éireann understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption.’

The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these are being replaced. Customers can phone 1800 278 278 for more.