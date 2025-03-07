Shruggs music video voted best of 2024

A VIDEO by West Cork band The Shruggs have been voted ‘Best Music Video of 2024’ by the Cork public.

The band’s music video for their song Last Call was the most popular pick from voters in The Cork Playlist Award’s poll.

Filmed in Chaplin’s Bar in Bandon, the video captures the spirit of Irish pub culture and has connected with viewers since its released in November of last year.

Following the recognition, The Shruggs will headline Bandon Folk Club on Friday, March 29th.

The performance will feature special guests on banjo and on accordion, bringing traditional elements to the band’s sound.

Audiences can expect a mix of The Shruggs’ original songs alongside traditional Irish interpretations of pop and folk classics. Tickets and more details will be available soon via the Bandon Folk Club Facebook page.