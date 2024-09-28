Sheep's Head Way gets €35,000 funding boost

THE Sheep’s Head Way is to receive funding of €35,000 as part of a Government investment of more than €175,000 in walking trails in Co Cork.

The funding is part of a total €1m investment in 517 outdoor walking trails across the country as part of the ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’ initiative. In Cork, 21 trail management organisations are set to receive €175,000 for upgrading and maintenance.

Organisations to benefit locally include Baltimore Heritage Trust Limited (Baltimore 2000) receiving €1,500, Beara Tourism & Development Association/Bere Island Projects Group CLG (€2,500), Castlefreke Our Woods Our Walks (€4,000) Coiste Forbartha Beal Áthan Ghaorthaidh (€10,000), Coiste Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí (€25,000), Comharchumann Chléire Teo (Cape Clear) (€2,500), Coomhola Borlin Community Development Association (€2,500), Drimoleague Walkways Committee (€4,000), Fastnet Trails Walks Group (€35,000), Inniscarra Lake Tourism Development (€1,500), Kilbrittain Trails Association (€4,000), Sheep's Head Way Limited (€35,000), Sherkin Island Development Society (€2,500), Union Hall Walks Project (€10,000), Beara Tourism & Development Association (€25,000).

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed the funding and believes the grants will encourage more outdoors activities and boost tourism.

‘Our walkways and outdoor trails are hugely important from both a public health perspective and an economic perspective,’ the Fianna Fáil Deputy said.

Nationwide, some 203 community groups will receive grants ranging from €1,500-€35,000 for the development and upgrade of their local trails.

For the first, funding is also being provided under the scheme to support groups to promote their trails as tourist attractions.