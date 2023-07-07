Sewer upgrade at Graball Bay

WORK to improve roads and sewer services are set to begin at Graball Bay near Crosshaven as part of a €1.35m upgrade, following a recent contract signing (pictured).

Priority Construction will install a new foul and storm sewer at Graball including water mains upgrade as part of the contract. Currently, dwellings in the catchment are served by individual septic tanks and soak ways which discharge directly to groundwater.

The 370m of new gravity sewers being installed will provide the opportunity for existing dwellings to connect to the sewer network and to decommission their on-site treatment systems.

In the long term the plan is provide a complete sewerage collection network for the area where it is intended to connect these systems to the existing sewer network serving Crosshaven.