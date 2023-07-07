News

Sewer upgrade at Graball Bay

July 7th, 2023 7:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Pictured are Eoghan McCarthy, Priority Construction; Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Danny Collins; Valerie O’Sullivan, Divisional Manager Cork County Council, Kevin Morey, County Engineer, Cork County Council. Contract Signed for €1.35 million for roads and services upgrade works at Graball Bay. (Photo: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO)

Share this article

WORK to improve roads and sewer services are set to begin at Graball Bay near Crosshaven as part of a €1.35m upgrade, following a recent contract signing (pictured).

Priority Construction will install a new foul and storm sewer at Graball including water mains upgrade as part of the contract. Currently, dwellings in the catchment are served by individual septic tanks and soak ways which discharge directly to groundwater.

The 370m of new gravity sewers being installed  will provide the opportunity for existing dwellings to connect to the sewer network and to decommission their on-site treatment systems.

In the long term the plan is provide a complete sewerage collection network for the area where it is intended to connect these systems to the existing sewer network serving Crosshaven.  

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.