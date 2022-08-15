Severe thunder warning for Cork

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for Cork, with thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast throughout the day.

Met Éireann shared the orange thunderstorm alert this morning, which is valid from 9am to 10pm tonight.

Very heavy rain is expected across the country, with all of Munster included in the orange warning along with eight of Leinster’s twelve counties.

Flooding is expected in places where heavy downpours occur and flash floods were seen in Roscommon yesterday as the storm broke in certain parts of the country, and lightning was also seen in parts of North Cork last night.

The forecast is subject to change, with Met Éireann saying that ‘due to the sporadic nature of developments, not all areas will be affected.’

They are asking all road users to remain cautious in areas with heavy downpours.