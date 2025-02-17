Severance star Adam Scott shooting film in West Cork

ONE of TV’s biggest stars – Adam Scott – is leading the cast of a new film by Bantry director Damian McCarthy, currently being shot in West Cork.

Scott, who is starring in Severance on Apple TV, and has had roles playing Reese Witherspoon’s husband in Big Little Lies, and as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation, is set to play the lead role in supernatural horror Hokum.

Filming is currently taking place in West Cork, with West Cork Film Studios providing many of the locations for the film.

Scott is playing a writer who visits a remote Irish inn to spread his parent’s ashes, unaware that the inn is haunted by witches.

Eagle-eyed viewers will recognise one of Scott’s co-stars in Hokum, David Wilmot, who was in the Netflix series Bodkin, also shot in the area.

The project is McCarthy’s third feature film, following the critically-acclaimed Oddity, which was released in 2024.

Filmed in Bantry House, it announced McCarthy as one of Ireland’s most exciting new filmmakers.

Much of the filming will take place at WCFS, with Hokum being one of the most high-profile projects to use the facility in Skibbereen since they officially opened in 2023.

Édáin O’Donnell, founding director at WCFS, acted as location scout for McCarthy’s new film, which will shoot in a number of locations – as yet to be announced. Scott’s involvement in the project is a coup for both WCFS and McCarthy, who enjoys using West Cork as a filming location and helping the local industry.

‘Damian is fully committed to filming in West Cork and helping us at West Cork Film Studios build the infrastructure needed to help the West Cork film industry grow,’ O’Donnell said.

McCarthy, who made short films alongside working as an electrician before making the leap into professional filmmaking, was full of praise for WCFS.

‘I’m going to be shooting in West Cork again, and we’ll be using West Cork Film Studios,’ he told The Southern Star in November.

‘What they are doing in West Cork Film Studios is amazing, and we’re going to be building sets there.

‘While much of Oddity was shot internally, there’s a lot more outdoor work with the next film, and there will be opportunities for extras, so we will be looking for people locally.’