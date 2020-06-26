Seventh album by Mick Flannery

AWARD-winning double-platinum selling artist Mick Flannery has announced the impending arrival of his seventh album: ‘Alive - Cork Opera House,’ coming on July 24th. Recorded in front of a sold out audience at Cork Opera House in 2019, the 17-track album will feature stand out songs such as Wasteland, Boston and Red to Blue.

This is a fully independent release, with all proceeds being distributed evenly between Mick’s band and crew, who have lost work this year due to the Covid-19 crisis. Mick from Blarney who features in this week’s Southern Star Coronavirus podcast said: ‘I’m very glad this album is coming out, I think it showcases the talents of the people I’m lucky to share stages with. I’ve been playing music with this band for quite a while now and this was a particularly nice night to capture on a recording. We had done a tour of promoting a new album and we were familiar with the whole set, new and old. Things happen in live gigs that don’t happen so easily in studio settings, the atmosphere of the room and the audience plays in, perhaps a home-crowd helped also. I think this album captures the in-the-moment spontaneity of the musicians, and that’s great to hear’

To hear or watch the full interview see southernstar.ie from Saturday June 20th.