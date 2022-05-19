Seven charities to benefit from the Ring of Beara Cycle

CASTLETOWNBERE Hospital and day care centre have been chosen among this year’s beneficiaries of the Ring of Beara Cycle, taking place on May 28th.

Since its inception, the cycle has donated over €300,000 to local charities.

The seven charities chosen to benefit this year are Irish Air Ambulance, Castletownbere Hospital, Castletownbere Day Care Centre, Kenmare Special Needs Group, Kenmare Family Resource Centre, Kenmare Palliative Care Group and St John of Gods.

Representatives of the charities were in attendance at Brook Lane Hotel, Kenmare yesterday to announce the partnership.

Each will receive a percentage of the total charity allocation from the event.

The Ring of Beara Cycle has a long history of association with charities and makes a significant donation to local groups every year. The last time this was possible was in 2019, when six charities benefited from donations to the sum of €53,000.

Participants have a choice of 110km or 140km routes that see them take on the challenges of the Beara Peninsula, as well as the picturesque towns of Ardgroom, Allihies, Eyeries, Castletownbere, Adrigole and Glengarriff.

The event has welcomed over 32,000 cyclists since its first event in 2015. Its popularity continues to increase year on year, and this year’s event sold out within a matter of hours.

Event organiser Oliver Kirwin said: ‘We are delighted to be able to once again make a significant contribution to local charities on behalf of the Ring of Beara Cycle. Supporting the incredible work these organisations do is an important part of holding this popular event in Kenmare, and to give back to the local community after the incredible support we receive from them every year. We are grateful to our chosen charities for joining us today to help launch what promises to be a phenomenal Ring of Beara 2022. Not only is it wonderful to be able to contribute to local charities again, but it’s also great for participants to take part knowing they are helping local charities by completing the cycle.’