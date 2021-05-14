Seven anglers assisted by Union Hall RNLI this afternoon

Union Hall's volunteer lifeboat crew launched their inshore lifeboat the Margaret Bench of Solihull this afternoon (Friday, May 14th) to go to the assistance of a chartered angling vessel with seven people onboard.

The vessel was located one mile south of Adam Island just outside Glandore harbour in West Cork.

The lifeboat helmed by Tim Forde with Paddy Moloney and Cathal Deasy onboard, launched at 3.51pm and established a towline to the vessel and brought it back safely to the pier at Union Hall.

Jim Moloney, Union Hall RNLI's deputy launching authority told The Southern Star, ‘This was the second lifeboat launch request for Union Hall within 24 hours.

'With a busy season ahead,' he added, 'we would remind everyone going to sea to always carry a means of communication, wear a life jacket and respect the water.'