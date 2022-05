A serious road traffic collision has taken place on the Lake Cross to Tragumna Road outside of Skibbereen and motorists are advised to avoid the area because the road has been closed since 2pm.

Gardaí, the ambulance service and the fire brigade are all on the scene - directly across from the old lodge at the edge of Liss Ard Estate – and are working to assist a motorist who is believed to have sustained very serious injuries in the single vehicle collision.