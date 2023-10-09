Former deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála appeals sentence severity

A BALTIMORE resident, who is also a former deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála, has been given a new court date for the hearing of his appeal against the severity of a two-month prison sentence.

The appellant, architect Paul Hyde of 4, Castlefields, Baltimore, had pleaded guilty in the district court to making false or misleading declarations of interest to the planning authority.

The prosecution was for not disclosing to An Bord Pleanála in 2015 a small strip of land, which, in industry terms, is known as ‘a ransom parcel’, ie land of no significant development value in itself, but which may be of value to the owner of adjoining land.

Mr Hyde also pleaded guilty to a charge of making a misleading declaration of interest by not disclosing properties in 2018 that had gone into receivership the previous year.

A two-month sentence was imposed by Judge James McNulty in the district court, but solicitor Colette McCarthy told Judge Helen Boyle at Skibbereen Circuit Court, on Tuesday, that the appeal against severity only is to be adjourned to a circuit court sitting in Cork on November 17th.