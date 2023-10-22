Sensory-friendly Clonakilty salon wins Ann Beckett award

A SENSORY-friendly, bespoke occupational therapy-led hairdressing salon in Clonakilty has been announced as this year’s winner of the Ann Beckett Award.

Flourish and Be – founded by Emma Connolly – was set up following Emma’s years of experience working with families with neuro-divergent members and learning of their struggles with everyday activities – in particular, haircutting.

Clonakilty native Emma was presented with the 2023 Ann Beckett Award at the Association of Occupational Therapists Ireland (AOTI) annual conference at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan.

The Ann Beckett Award is presented to an occupational therapist who has showcased an innovative idea that has led to significant client engagement in meaningful

activities.

‘At the salon, we’ve created a safe and welcoming space for individuals of all abilities that is specially designed to minimise sensory stimuli, like bright lights, loud noises and strong odours that can trigger sensory overload, anxiety and stress.

I work with individuals and their families to tailor the salon experience to the specific sensory needs and preferences of each client,’ said

Emma.

Emma said she would love to see more businesses create more accessible environments and embrace neurodiversity for all customers – regardless of their abilities or backgrounds. ‘What I’ve learned from being an occupational therapist, and now from running the salon, is that inclusivity benefits everyone, and by making small changes, we can make a really big difference in people’s lives.’