Senator says Collins is ‘spreading misinformation’ on local hospital

A WAR of words has broken out over hospital services in West Cork, with Fine Gael Sen Tim Lombard accusing Cork South-West TD Michael Collins of spreading ‘misinformation’.

Mr Lombard claimed that the independent TD had engaged in ‘blatant and persistent negativity’ around Bantry General Hospital.

Last month Mr Collins told The Southern Star that Bantry Hospital continues to be ‘under resourced and under-utilised while simultaneously promise after promise to provide endoscopy and stroke services will likely go unrealised.’

‘If there was a block laid for every political promise of improved services received to date, there would already be five endoscopy units built in Bantry,’ said Mr Collins.

But now Fine Gael’s Sen Lombard has hit back at his political rival, accusing him of talking down Bantry Hospital.

‘It’s obvious that the deputy in question isn’t interested in facts, particularly when it comes to Bantry General Hospital,’ said Mr Lombard.

‘The endoscopy unit project went through the tendering process in 2022 and enabling works began in September 2022. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed that construction began in January 2023. The South / South West Hospital Group have advised that the building stage is progressing and expected to be complete in June 2024 with no foreseen delays.’

Sen Lombard said that the hospital received a funding allocation of €23.7m in 2023 – an increase of almost 20% since 2019. ‘We’ve consistently seen significant capital investment in infrastructure and equipment in Bantry General Hospital from the refurbishment of the medical assessment unit in 2015 to the opening of the local injury unit in August 2022. There are over 300 whole time equivalent staff working in Bantry General Hospital, including 17 non-consultant hospital doctors and six consultants,’ he said.

‘These are the facts … you have to question if some public representatives would only be satisfied if Bantry General Hospital did actually close, such is their blatant and persistent negativity around this.’

Dep Collins earlier said the Minister for Health was out of touch for saying health outcomes were improving in Ireland. ‘We know for a fact that more than 12,000 patients were without a bed in 2022 in CUH due to overcrowding. Very many of those patients could have and should have been treated in Bantry General Hospital.’ Last Friday Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly visited the hospital.