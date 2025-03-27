Senator Noel O’Donovan welcomes plans for new statutory home care scheme

OLDER people must be helped to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible, according to Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan.

The Government this week announced a commitment to introduce a new statutory home care scheme, which will aim to improve home care services in Ireland.

‘Such a measure is being led by Fine Gael Minister Kieran O’Donnell to ensure people can reside in their home for longer,’ Senator O’Donovan said.

‘Fine Gael campaigned for the introduction of a new Minister for Older People with a focus on the issues facing elderly people.

‘A new vision is required to make Ireland one of the best countries in the world to support a long and fulfilled life. Life after retirement should be active, connected, respected, secure, and independent, just as it is before. We need to be bolder and more ambitious in how we achieve this.’

According to Senator O’Donovan, both the Department of Health and the Department of Housing will work together to develop joint policy options for older people.

‘The first step is the statutory home care scheme,’ he said.

‘The importance of helping older people assist them to remain independent and live in their homes with dignity and independence for as long as possible cannot be underestimated. It is better for them, it is better for the country, and it demonstrates that the contribution older people have made to communities nationwide is immense.’

“Loneliness is a prevalent issue in society, and it is especially prevalent amongst older people living alone. Drawing attention to this can help us combat it at the root to ensure that everyone can live alone without impacting their happiness and health”

‘Right now while the Fair Deal scheme provides a legal right to residential care, there is no equivalent programme for home care,’ said Minister for Older People, Kieran O’Donnell. ‘I am aware that this has been a commitment made before, but I intend to be the minister to deliver on it. It is my number one priority.

‘The Programme for Government commits to designing a Statutory Home care scheme that will allow people to stay in their own homes for as long as possible. I will push forward with proposals for the establishment of home care on a statutory footing so that people who require long-term care at home have the option of receiving it.

‘The first element will be to ensure that those who provide home care support are licensed and registered and that the highest standards are applied and the sector is regulated by HIQA. I want to get the final draft of this bill before the Cabinet as quickly as possible,’ Minister O’Donnell said.