Self-scheduled Covid-19 booster appointments available in Bantry

People can self-schedule an appointment for their Covid-19 booster vaccination at the Bantry Primary Care Centre on hse.ie.

Self-scheduled appointments are available to book, starting from next week.

Appointments can be made for Tuesday January 18th and Thursday January 20th for people aged 30 and older.

On Wednesday January 19th and Thursday January 20th, appointments can be made for people aged between 16 to 29.

People aged 16 and over can book appointments at vaccination centres on hse.ie at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/

The Bantry Vaccination Centre is at the Bantry Primary Care Centre and the Eircode is P75TE27.

The HSE said it is important that people do not go to a vaccination centre if they have Covid-19; if they have symptoms of Covid-19; or if they have been told to restrict their movements.

It’s also important to check eligibility online on hse.ie before making the self-schedule appointment, bearing in mind that people need to wait at least 90 days after the first Covid-19 vaccination before getting the booster.

Anyone who has had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated, should get the booster at least three months after the positive test result.