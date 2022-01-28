Self-scheduled booster vaccine appointments to be made available at Bantry Primary Care Centre

Self-scheduled appointments are available for booking on hse.ie for Covid-19 booster vaccinations for the public to book in West Cork over the next few days.

People can book appointments at vaccination centres on hse.ie at this link:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/

The Bantry Vaccination Centre is at the Bantry Primary Care Centre and the Eircode is P75 TE27.

Appointments are available to book over the next few days as follows:

- On Monday January 31st and Tuesday February 1st – for people aged 12 and older for 1st & 2nd vaccination doses and for people aged 16 and older for booster vaccinations.

'It’s important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have Covid-19; if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or if you have been told to restrict your movements,' said a spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

'It’s also important to check your eligibility online on hse.ie before you self-schedule your appointment, bearing in mind that you need to wait three months (at least 90 days) after your first round of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least three months after your positive test result.'

For more information please visit: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/