Second shout for Courtmacsherry's RNLI crew in 24 hours

For the second time in 24 hours, the crew of Courtmacsherry’s RNLI lifeboat responded to an emergency situation.

The all-weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 4.10pm this afternoon, January 30th, to go to the assistance of a windsurfer who got into difficulty about a kilometre from shore off Garrylucas Strand, near Kinsale.

Coxswain, Sean O’Farrell and crew of four – including mechanic Tadgh McCarthy, and volunteers Paul McCarthy, Denis Murphy and Jim O Donnell – were underway within minutes.

They reached the windsurfer 15 minutes later. He had been blown out to sea and had spent 45 minutes battling with rough conditions at sea.

The casualty was wrapped in blankets on board the lifeboat and brought back to the Courtmacsherry Harbour pontoon. He was then the station house where he given some hot, restorative drinks before being collected by a family member – both of whom expressed their gratitude for the swift response of the RNLI.

The Coastguard Rescue 115 Helicopter was also tasked to assist in today’s incident.

Commenting on the callout, Courtmacsherry’s voluntary lifeboat operations manager, Brian O’Dwyer, praised the crew for responding so quickly in such difficult conditions.

Mr O’Dwyer urged the importance of making a 112 or 999 call as quickly as possible in any emergency situation. And anyone taking part in water activities, or planning a visit to the coast, over the next six weeks of the extended Level 5 lockdown, is asked to follow the RNLI’s safety advice and all of the Covid-19 regulations.