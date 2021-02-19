Sean and Noreen raise a phenomenal €15,400

THE annual Christmas lights display at the home of Sean and Noreen McSweeney from Clodagh in Drimoleague, has again raised phenomenal funding for local charities.

The pandemic may have stopped our world, but it certainly did not stop Noreen and her helpers on once again producing a dazzling array of Christmas lights for everyone to enjoy. The funds raised this year amount to an astonishing €15,410. Sean and Noreen thanked all those who donated so generously to their display.

‘It is with heartfelt gratitude that we thank each and every one who come to our house year after year and donate to these worthy charities. This year was an exception with the pandemic, and a worry for us all, but we can honestly say that collecting such a large sum of money makes it all worthwhile and without the generosity of everybody, this would not be possible. We would like to thank our family who helped and supported us throughout the event.’

This year the incredible amount of €15,410.00 is being divided between Bantry Hospice Project, Marymount Hospice and Cork Cancer Research.

Speaking on behalf of Bantry Hospice, Joe Keane said ‘We’d like to say a special thank you to Sean and Noreen. Each year they put on a spectacular display, but to raise such a huge amount during a pandemic is incredible.’