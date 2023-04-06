News

Schull Harbour Hotel growing into a haven

April 6th, 2023 9:17 AM

THE 1st of April marked one year since the much-loved Schull Harbour Hotel and Deep Blue Health Club West Cork was purchased by the Blue Haven Collection – a company that counts a number of quality establishments in its stable, including the Blue Haven Hotel and the Old Bank Townhouse in Kinsale, Finin’s in Midleton and Kiely’s in Cork City.

The hotel has thirty well-appointed rooms offering spacious and stylish accommodation, as well as the option of self-catering apartments.

A bedroom suite at the hotel. (Photo: Johnny Bambury)

 

'We’re delighted to see more and more people coming down from Dublin or Cork City,' says general manager Eugene McNamara. 'They find it a great place to explore the Mizen Head and the multiple beauty spots of West Cork.'

'We’ve seen a steady growth over the last year,' says Lorraine Walsh, sales and marketing director for the Blue Haven Collection. 'We’ve put a lot of money into renovating it and upgrading the Deep Blue Health Club.'

A lot of money has gone into renovating and upgrading the facilities.

 

'We’ve recently launched a new menu with our new executive head chef Danny Barter,' says Eugene. Locals are already discovering the changes at both the Gracie Blue Bar and the Bistro. Both feature ocean views and the Bistro will undergo an exciting upgrade to a full restaurant service for the summer.

The kitchen, led by executive head chef Danny Barter, brings delicious and beautiful food to every table.

 

'We’re delighted to see a lot of local people popping in daily for their breakfast and lunch,' says Lorraine. 'Membership of the Health Club has increased and we’re seeing pupils from the local schools using it for swimming… so it’s really nice to see the engagement with the hotel at a community level.'

Along with their sponsorship of the local Tidy Towns organisation, the Schull Harbour Hotel will be at the heart of key events such as the Fastnet Short Film Festival and Calves Week in what is likely to be a very busy season.

Visit www.schullharbourhotel.ie today to book your stay

***

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Keelbeg ‘pier pressure’ in Union Hall; Fears Wally the Walrus won’t be our only visitor; Cable car won’t open for Easter; Second homeowner gets €2k+ bill for calling fire services; Is Ireland’s biggest Star Wars fan living in Dunmanway?; New wonder berries growing in West Cork; Family aims to raise €40k for Mercy Hospital; Brave Skibb bow out of All-Ireland; Bal hurlers off to fast start in league; Dunmanway Town women win WCL title; Kickboxer Stephenson eyes European success

Related content

News

14 hours ago

