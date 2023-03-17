Schull and Dursey told: ‘You’re on your own’

A TOTAL of 215 projects have been approved for funding under the rural regeneration and development fund in the last five years, but only three are in south west Cork.

Deputy Michael Collins said this had been confirmed to him by Minister Heather Humphries, saying it was like a ‘river of government funds has flowed directly around West Cork.’

He also pointed to evidence outlined in the All-Island Research Observatory report drawn up Cork County Council which showed that the county has seen the lowest amount of funding over the past 30 to 40 years, and that it is 40 to 50 years behind on funding in respect of roads, rural regeneration, the town and village scheme and the local improvement scheme.

‘West Cork is one of the most rural regions in the entire State and Cork South West is practically the definition of a rural constituency. Despite this there has been an abysmally low level of rural regeneration funding directed our way. It is completely indefensible,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘We all know that the project on Dursey island has been pulled. Likewise, we all know the project in Schull harbour that would have been of huge benefit to the whole of the Mizen peninsula has been pulled. These are real, present, and urgent needs and yet nothing is being done to address them,’ he said.

The message from government to Dursey and Schull is ‘you’re on your own’, he added.