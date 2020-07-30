Say cheers to Cape Clear’s gin for taking silver award

CAPE Clear Island Distillery’s 3 SQ. MILES gin has won another prestigious accolade, this time in London, at this year’s international spirits competition.

In a crowded field of some 340 gins from all over the world, it’s something that the 130 residents of Cape Clear Island can be proud of. The distillery on the island has been producing gin since November 2019, and also recently won silver at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition.

The London Spirits Competition is regarded in the drinks industry as the ultimate seal of approval. In order to receive this distinction, participants need to score highly quality, value and packaging

Seamus O’Driscoll, founder and director of Cape Clear Island Distillery said: ‘We’re a bit heartbroken to be just five points off gold, but to take silver in an event like this is just amazing. It’s an incredible accomplishment, and after all the hard work we’ve put into this product, it’s great to be recognized.’

The judging panel consisted of spirits industry experts with commercial buying responsibility. This ensured that all spirits selected as winners in the competition are exactly the types of spirits that are favored by both the spirits trade and the end consumer. Spirits were judged on the basis of the three primary criteria and then scored on a 100-point scale.