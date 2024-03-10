Sawmills employee was over the limit on Stephen’s Day

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A MAN who was caught drink driving by gardaí on Stephen’s Day has asked for his driving ban to be deferred to give him time to arrange transport to his work as a manager in a busy sawmills.

A recent sitting of Macroom District Court heard that Fiachra Kierse, 46 of Cloughduv, Crookstown, was observed driving erratically at Ballytrasna near Macroom on December 26th, 2022 at 9.05pm.

Gardaí followed Mr Kierse who was driving a grey BMW and pulled him over after observing him crossing the centre line of the road on several occasions.

When he was stopped, there was a smell of alcohol in the car, his speech was slurred and his eyes were glazed.

He was arrested and taken to Macroom Garda Station where a breath test recorded an alcohol level 79mg per 100ml – more than three times the legal drink driving limit.

The court heard that he had nine previous convictions for a variety of offences, including for public order and failing to provide a breath specimen, the most recent of which was in 2006.

Defence solicitor Jack Purcell said his client made a ‘stupid mistake’ and was very regretful for what happened.

He said that losing his licence would have a major impact on his life, particular in relation to his work in a supervisory role at a major sawmill company.

He asked Judge James McNulty to consider deferring penalty to allow Mr Kierse to arrange transport to work.

Judge McNulty asked Mr Kierse to plead his case in the witness box where he outlined the major inconvenience losing his licence would cause him.

Judge McNulty said: ‘You should be disqualified immediately for three years. If you repeat the trick then people will ask me why weren’t you put off the road? I need assurances from you that you will not drink and drive, you are preoccupied with yourself, but my concern is public safety.’

Judge McNulty adjourned the case until April 17th when he said he expected Mr Kierse to be in court with a €1,000 solicitor’s cheque. The judge added: ‘We can talk about a deferment when we see the money.’