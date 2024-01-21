Sat on box of cannabis when gardaí began search

A WEST Cork sculptor who was convicted of possession of controlled drugs for sale or supply was sitting on a box containing more than €5,000 worth of cannabis when gardaí searched his premises in Drimoleague, a recent sitting of Clonakilty Court was told.

The court heard that when the search was undertaken Nathan Solomon (52) of Baurnahulla, Drimoleague. sat on the box which was found to contain €5,700 worth of cannabis.

During the search about €1,300 worth of cannabis resin was also discovered as well as €1,350 in cash.

Solicitor Flor Murphy said his client had admitted supplying drugs to a small group of friends in the local area and was very distressed to find himself in these circumstances.

He said that Mr Solomon had addiction issues over the years and had spent time in the Tabor Lodge centre.

Mr Murphy said that Mr Solomon, originally from Kent in England, has four children, the youngest being his nine-year-old daughter and he is involved in her upbringing. He has never been in prison before and has been drug-free for nine months.

He urged Judge James McNulty to consider a suspended sentence and community service. The court heard that Mr Solomon had, in 2013, allowed his premises be used for drugs misuse.

‘He has civic and other responsibilities and he has to live up to them. What is he going to tell his daughter about this when she is older?’ asked Judge James McNulty.

Mr Solomon was convicted and fined €200 on two counts of simple possession. He was also convicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs for sale or supply.

On the first he was given an eightmonth jail sentence, suspended for two years on condition he keep the peace and not consume any controlled drug or have anything to do with their sale, supply or storage.

On the second Section 15 conviction he was ordered to carry out 200 hours community service, following a favourable probation report.