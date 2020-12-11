Santa’s grotto in Dunmanway gets drive-through treatment

DUNMANWAY has organised a drive-through Santa at Healy’s SuperValu this week.

Santa has visited his grotto at the store every year since 2004, and despite the pandemic, it will go ahead outdoors.

While children won’t be able to have their photos taken this year with Santa, families can still get a 2020 photograph as a 7ft x 12ft photo board has been fitted next to the grotto.

It features a life-size photo of Santa, that families can pose with and grab a photo on their camera or camera phone throughout the month of December

Store owner Andrew Healy said: ‘Santa will have to socially distance to stay safe, but he has confirmed that he will make it this year. This year, due to Covid restrictions, it was going to be a challenge, but as always Santa didn’t leave us down and we hope the experience is really enjoyable for the children and parents that come and visit Santa’s drive-through grotto in Dunmanway.’

In recent years, the donation box at the grotto has raised over €14,000 for local charities and sporting organisations.

Andrew added: ‘Santa’s visit to our store started as a small event from the first grotto in 2004. Santa brings parcels for the kids and has never charged an entrance fee, but in its place is a donation box for local charities which has seen the local community raise a significant amount of cash for local charities and sporting organisations over the years.’

The drive-through takes place from December 11th to 13th.