Sanctuary for seal pup abandoned by his mum

AN abandoned seal pup that was rescued in West Cork has been delivered safely to a sanctuary in Wexford.

Julia Bertram – whom readers of The Southern Star are getting to know from reports of her adventures rescuing lost and abandoned creatures – was contacted last Wednesday after the pup was found in a distressed state.

Using full zoom, so as not to distress the pup, Julia, who is a volunteer with Seal Rescue Ireland, took photographs and a short video of the baby grey seal and monitored the situation.

It was Julia’s first shout out as a volunteer for Seal Rescue Ireland. She described how forlorn the pup looked, but the noise gave her hope. ‘It was very loud, which is a good sign. It’s always better if you find a seal that calls.’

Julia told The Southern Star: ‘I kept hoping momma would come back to feed him.’

Seemingly, it’s normal for pups to be left on a beach while the mother goes off fishing, but by Thursday it became clear that this premature pup – who was just a few days old – had been abandoned.

Following the guidance of Seal Rescue Ireland, Julia had the little fella boxed and ready to make the trip to the rescue centre in Courtown, Co Wexford.

Her advice to anyone who finds a grey seal pup – because this now, it seems, is the season – is not to attempt to chase it back into the water; not to disturb it; to keep a 100m distance; keep dogs away; and to contact Seal Rescue Ireland immediately.

‘The pup made it to Wexford in good spirits,’ she said. ‘There, he will get the best care possible, so it’s fingers crossed for the wee man.’