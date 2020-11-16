Sam Cregan’s final journey is down Skibbereen’s Ilen

A SKIBBEREEN man, who was described as ‘a great character in life’, had a funeral service that was every bit as distinctive as he was.

Sam Cregan, who celebrated his 70th birthday on September 29th last, was brought by boat from his home at Ardralla at Church Cross, to Marsh Quay, where his remains were transferred to a hearse.

The coffin was transported on board a boat owned by John Ball, a local fisherman, while Sam’s wife, Maggie Murphy and their two children Jessica and Luke travelled with Liam Hegarty on a boat that departed from Hegarty’s boatyard at Oldcourt.

At Marsh Quay, the hearse transported the remains of Sam – a well-known local fisherman and farmer – to St Comghall’s in Lisheen, where Fr Cahill celebrated requiem mass.

Covid-19 restrictions meant the service was private, but friends and neighbours showed their respect by lining the road.

It was, however, his final journey down the Ilen River that encapsulated Sam’s unending love of all things marine.

The occasion was captured on video by Sam’s friend and neighbour, Dominic Casey. The family have posted it on social media because the occasion was both symbolic and rare.