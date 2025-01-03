Safety warnings as cold spell hits West Cork

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging road users to be prepared for challenging conditions and to exercise caution on the road as temperatures plummet.

Met Éireann is predicting very cold and icy conditions over the coming days with rain, sleet and snowfall expected. A yellow warning for sleet and snow is in place for much of the country for the same period with heavy rain expected in West Cork.

Sports fixtures have already been affected, with domestic fixtures scheduled to take place in the province this weekend postponed.

Uisce Éireann has reminded householders to protect their water pipes from freezing weather as temperatures in West Cork plummet.

The water authority said that expensive repairs and a disruption to home water supply can usually be avoided taking a few easy preventative measures.

These include checking outside pipes that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and, if possible, turning off water supply to these areas or to any unoccupied premises.

Alternatively, people may consider setting the heating to come on periodically at a lower temperature. This allows warm air to circulate and will help to prevent pipes and tanks from freezing in the cold weather.

'With temperatures dipping below zero it is very important to continue the regular maintenance of your property, protect outside taps and farm troughs, and check empty premises,' said Uisce Éireann spokesperson Margaret Attridge.

'It also a good idea to familiarise yourself with your own internal water system and particularly how to turn off your supply at the stopcock so that you can protect your property in the event of a burst pipe.'

Uisce Éireann asked people not to leave taps running as this will not necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and can impact on your local water supply. 'This is not an effective way of preventing frozen pipes and can cause other problems such as frozen drains. It also puts further pressure on water supplies that are already challenged by the freezing conditions.'

The Uisce Éireann Customer Care Team is also available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278.