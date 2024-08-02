Safe hands in Skibbereen as football legends in town

BY SARAH CANTY

STAFF of Skibbereen Heritage Centre were thrilled to welcome legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings to town last week.

Jennings is widely recognised as one of the greatest ever goalkeepers, and the former Arsenal, Tottenham, and Northern Ireland goalkeeper dropped in last week and posed for a photo with employee Margaret Murphy, who happens to be a big fan.

Speaking to The Southern Star, the heritage centre’s director, Terri Kearney, explained Newry man Jennings came in with friends and spent a good amount of time in the famine exhibition. He was absolutely ‘gracious’ when asked for a photo and a quick chat.

That photo received much attention on social media, with many extolling not only Pat’s goalkeeping prowess but also his kind nature as a ‘true gentleman’, while others said he has been a welcome visitor to Bandon and West Cork in the past.

Meanwhile there was another goalkeeping great in town as Packie Bonner was also in Skibbereen, as the former Republic of Ireland and Celtic star was golfing locally.