Ryanair flights from Cork Airport to resume on July 1st

RYANAIR will resume flights to 23 destinations from Cork Airport from July 1st. In addition, to the London Stansted service that continued as a vital service throughout the pandemic, flights are recommencing to traditional summer holiday and city break destinations across Europe as travel restrictions lift across the continent.

These include Ryanair services from Cork to Alicante, Bordeaux, Budapest, Carcassonne, Faro, Girona, Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Malaga, Malta, Milan Bergamo, Naples, Palma, Reus, and Tenerife. Polish services to Gdansk, Katowice, Poznan and Wroclaw will also recommence while UK services to Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton and London Stansted are now available to book.

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: 'Everyone at Cork Airport is delighted to see the recommencement of flights by Ryanair, from July 1. Both our team at Cork Airport and all the crew in Ryanair look forward to making all flights as a safe and as comfortable as possible as people return to flying from Cork after lockdown restrictions have been lifted.'