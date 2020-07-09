RTÉ’s Johnny Cash call-out

RTÉ has launched a call-out for any home movie film footage of Johnny Cash from his tour of Ireland in 1963. If you think you may have filmed Johnny Cash or indeed if you saw Johnny perform in 1963 then they’d like hear from you for the TV documentary. Cash travelled the national highways and byways to play ballrooms in Cavan, Dundalk, Mallow, Limerick, Kilkenny, Mullingar, Athy, Galway, Rush and the National Stadium Dublin.

At 31 years of age, Johnny Cash had sold 11 million records and had played the biggest venues throughout America, so why did he choose to play 12 concerts to small audiences in ballrooms across Ireland? What was it like to see this international country music star perform at your local townhall? Johnny Cash toured Ireland with the love of his life June Carter, who he later married, and supporting them were the Showband, Eileen Reid and The Cadets.

If you think you have film footage of Johnny Cash or any mementoes of the 1963 tour please contact RTÉ at [email protected] or phone 01 208 3519.