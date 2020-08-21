Royal Cork Yacht Club re-launches Cork300

THE Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven is hosting various events this month to mark its 300th anniversary.

The yacht club, the oldest in the world, had planned a series of events across Cork Harbour this summer to celebrate its 300th anniversary. Unfortunately many of the larger high profile international events, such as The Great Gathering, the Powerboat Festival, and Volvo Cork Week, which were set to attract thousands of sailors and competitors from around the globe, had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now following the publication of the Government Road Map for reopening society and the easing of public health restrictions, a number have been rescheduled.

The celebratory and competition events include a tricentenary regatta (August 28th to 30th), a maritime parade in Cork Harbour (August 29th), a RCYC exhibition at the Sirius Arts Centre, a family race to and from Cork city, and several national championship races.

Admiral of the Royal Cork Yacht Club and Chairman of Cork300 Colin Morehead said: ‘We were disappointed that we had to cancel our March to July Cork300 events as a huge amount of work went into organising the celebrations for what is an incredibly historic year for our club. However public health is of paramount importance and we are delighted that a revised schedule of our events can now go ahead adhering to Government and HSE guidelines.

‘As sailors and members of the oldest yacht club in the world, we’re thrilled to be able to get back out on the water and mark this anniversary for the Royal Cork Yacht Club.’ See royalcork.com for more.