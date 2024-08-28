Rower to make landfall in Baltimore

BREAKING: People are gathering in Baltimore to greet the former Italian biathlete, Patrick Favre, who is reportedly rowing his way to Ireland from Canada.

Although details are still sketchy, Patrick Favre’s progress can be tracked online and the markers show he is currently off the south west coast.

It has been suggested that Ireland wasn’t his original destination but it was, given the prevailing weather conditions, safer than the north of France.

It is understood that Patrick Favre is a world champion medallist who became a coach after competing.

Word of his journey and his unscheduled stop-off in West Cork has got out and people are gathering at the pier to give him a proper Irish welcome.