Row breaks out over Belfast bus scheme; Haven Coast is abandoned; Post-Covid holiday dreams; Spuds in short supply for chippers; Fall-out from Cork v Galway semi-final

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• A row has broken out between two Oireachtas members over the buses which bring people to a private Belfast hospital for eyesight-saving surgery.
• Haven Coast is abandoned
• We are all having fantasy holiday plans as winter sets in. But where will you go first? Louise Roseingrave offers her Top 3 Wishlist
• Spuds in short supply for chippers
In Sport:
• Fall-out from Cork v Galway semi-final
• Karyn Keohane flying high after dream season
• Fifty years and counting for St Colum's GAA Club
• WCL waiting for the green light to return
In Life & Community:
• The generosity of Drimoleague’s Curiosity Shop
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY DECEMBER 10th
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.