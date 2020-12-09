News

Row breaks out over Belfast bus scheme; Haven Coast is abandoned; Post-Covid holiday dreams; Spuds in short supply for chippers; Fall-out from Cork v Galway semi-final

December 9th, 2020 9:27 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• A row has broken out between two Oireachtas members over the buses which bring people to a private Belfast hospital for eyesight-saving surgery.
• Haven Coast is abandoned
• We are all having fantasy holiday plans as winter sets in. But where will you go first? Louise Roseingrave offers her Top 3 Wishlist
• Spuds in short supply for chippers

In Sport:

• Fall-out from Cork v Galway semi-final
• Karyn Keohane flying high after dream season
• Fifty years and counting for St Colum's GAA Club
• WCL waiting for the green light to return

In Life & Community:

• The generosity of Drimoleague’s Curiosity Shop

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY DECEMBER 10th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.