Tuesday, 5th November, 2019 9:38am



Gardaí guarding the scene of the murder in 2017.

A MAN in his 30s appeared at Clonakilty District Court this morning charged with impeding the prosecution of another person.

This is in connection with the murder of John Ustic who was killed at his home at 15 High Street, Skibbereen on September 25th 2017.

Det Gda Daniel Lordan told the court that at 8.20am this morning he arrested Thomas Fitchett at his home at 21 The Moorings, Skibbereen.

At 9:24am he charged him and Mr Fitchett made no reply to the charge and he handed him a copy of the charge sheet.

Sgt Paul Kelly said that the DPP directed prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Criminal Court for impeding the prosecution of another person.

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming said no bail application was being made at the moment and free legal aid was granted to him. Judge James McNulty remanded the accused to appear again at Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday, November 12th.