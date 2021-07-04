Rosscarbery’s Lorna has first book published by Poolbeg

A ROSSCARBERY-based writer and bank employee is celebrating the publication of the first of her three-book deal with one of Ireland’s top publishers.

Lorna Barrett’s first novel Something old, Something new, published by Poolebeg Press, tells the story of a lifelong friendship between two women and the betrayal that threatens to tear their lives apart. When she’s not writing, Lorna works in Permanent TSB in Skibbereen. She told The Southern Star that the novel is a humorous take on the modern woman who is challenging societal norms.

‘I’m thrilled that my first book is finally out there for people to read,’ Lorna said. ‘I never thought it was possible for me to write stories, let alone a book but, it’s never too late to try. This is something I’ve always wanted to do.’ Lorna, who cited Roddy Doyle as her inspiration and first came to West Cork in 1999, is originally from Glasnevin, so it’s only right that her first novel is set in Dublin. In it, we meet friends Karen with the perfect job, the perfect life and the ‘perfect man’, while Trish who is struggling following a terrible tragedy and Olivia, who is searching for the truth about her past.

‘I first sent a book to Poolbeg in 2002 but it was rejected,’ Lorna said. ‘But I have been writing seriously since 2014. When I was shortlisted for the Ray Darcy ‘Page From My Life’ competition on RTÉ, it opened a lot of doors for me.’

Over 2,500 people sent their stories to the Ray D’Arcy Show on Radio 1 where the four judges, bestselling authors Eoin Colfer (Artemis Fowl), Donal Ryan (The Spinning Heart), Emilie Pine (Notes to Self) and Emer McLysaght (What a Complete Aisling), chose Lorna’s story as one of the 150 shortlisted.

‘We’ve had very positive feedback since the book was released on June 2nd, and I am working on two more books with the deadline for the first of these early in 2022,’ Lorna said.

Something old, Something new is available in hardback and Kindle download.