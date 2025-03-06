Rosscarbery students get to grips with climate change at EPA workshop

PUPILS at Ardagh Boys National School in Rosscarbery recently got to participate in a hands-on educational initiative on climate change.

Volunteers from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) led the interactive workshops to help engage young minds in understanding and addressing climate issues.

Titled ‘Climate Change & You’, the workshops were created through a partnership between Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) and the EPA.

Designed to raise awareness of global warming, the programme encourages students to explore ways to reduce their carbon footprints and positively impact their communities.

Roni Hawe from the EPA visited Ardagh National School for their interactive workshop.

Vicky Deasy, a teacher at the school, said the pupils thoroughly enjoyed the lessons with Roni.

‘They were very interesting and engaging. Roni delivered the lessons very well and all the boys enjoyed working on the booklet that was provided,’ said Vicky.

‘The boys also enjoyed their discussions around climate change and loved sharing their own personal experiences.’

Their school was one of 34 nationwide to participate in this hands-on educational initiative on climate change.

Gerard O’Leary, director of the EPA’s office of communication and corporate services, said the future climate is in our hands.

‘Every action truly does matter. More than ever before the education of young people on the importance of climate action and the environmental impact of daily activities needs to be a priority.

‘These workshops are a fun and an inventive way of engaging with these important issues at primary school level,’ he said.

Helen Raftery, the chief executive of JAI, said they are grateful to both their partner schools and the EPA volunteers that helped them to communicate these important messages to young people all over the country.