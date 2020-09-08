Robbery in Kinsale: two men in court today

GARDAÍ have arrested and charged two men in relation a robbery in Kinsale on September 5th.

Shortly before midnight two men, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached four people in Hippy Murphy Park and demanded they hand over their possessions.

The four people were made hand over cash and their jackets. The two men then left the area and the incident was reported to gardaí in Kinsale. Uniformed gardaí carried out a patrol of the area and detectives began gathering CCTV from the area.

Two men, aged in their late 20s, were arrested yesterday morning and were detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have since been charged.

They are due to appear before Skibbereen District Court this morning, September 8th at 10.30am.