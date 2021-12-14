Road signs in dire need of more attention

A RETIRED member of Cork County Council staff has agreed with comments made by local councillors about the state of local road signs.

Aidan Holland submitted a number of photos to The Southern Star showing various road and traffic signs around West Cork, and further afield in the county, which were dirty or obscured by foilage.

He was responding to comments made at a recent West Cork Municipal District meeting, as reported in The Southern Star, about road signs being ‘invisible’ and a ‘dirty horrendous green’ from a lack of cleaning.

He said it was obvious that the signs need more regular cleaning and attention, including important road traffic signs.

Among the signs he spotted were the entrance sign for Enniskeane on the main road almost totally obscured by plants; a filthy sign for Ballydehob.

Mr Holland also highlighted a Union Hall sign almost enveloped by trees and a similar sign for Skibbereen at a busy junction. He drew attention to a Coppeen sign at a strange angle having slipped from its perch; a Dunmanway sign which appears to have been pushed backward by passing traffic and – most bizarrely, in North Cork, a sign for Glanmire that is obscured by a set of traffic lights!

Social Democrat Cllr Ross O’Connell raised the issue initially at a meeting last month.