Road closure times altered for damaged Caha Tunnel

February 9th, 2022 2:52 PM

By Jackie Keogh

An over-sized truck has damaged the Caha Tunnel and a road closure order is in place at certain times of the day between Wednesday and Saturday.

Times for the emergency road closure at the Caha Tunnel on the Glengarriff to Kenmare road have been amended.

The road closure order was made after an over-sized truck damaged it on Monday afternoon.

Bantry-based Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) received a phone call from a woman who saw the truck going through the tunnel on the N71 and hitting part of Caha Pass.

The motorist reported seeing a rock hanging down and Cllr Collins immediately notified the local authorities in Cork and Kerry.

The times for the emergency road closures are as follows: from 8am until 6pm on Wednesday; from 9am until 6pm on Thursday; from 8am until 6pm on Friday and from 8am until 4pm on Saturday.

Cllr Collins noted that work to restore the road way at the Caha Pass had taken more than 10 weeks to complete and it was only finished before Christmas. 'Now,' he said, 'it is going to be out of action for another few days.

‘It is definitely dangerous,’ added Cllr Collins, who advised people to stay away until it is made safe.’

 

 

