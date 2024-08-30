RNLI’s warning about ‘supermarket dinghies’ as man rescued off cove

THE helm of Crosshaven RNLI has warned members of the public about the dangers of using ‘supermarket dinghies’ in open sea, following the rescue of a man at Robert’s Cove recently.

Warren Forbes said these inflatable supermarket dinghies have no place at sea after he and his crew rescued a man fishing in an inflatable dinghy, which was anchored off the mouth of Robert’s Cove. He also advised people to wear suitable attire and have some form of communication if out at sea.

The alarm was raised at 5.50pm on Tuesday August 13th when Valentia Coast Guard requested the immediate launch of the Crosshaven RNLI volunteer crew to a man who was seen waving for help from an inflatable dinghy.

A concerned member of the public had raised the alarm after noticing the man waving.

‘On arrival, the crew of Gary Heslin, Caoimhe Foster, Claire Morgan and Warren Forbes found the man in an inflatable dinghy. He was unable to retrieve his anchor off the mouth of Robert’s Cove due to a shoulder injury,’ said a spokesperson.

‘The crew brought the casualty on board and delivered him to the care of Crosshaven Coast Guard within Robert’s Cove. The lifeboat returned to the dinghy and brought it ashore along with the casualty’s fishing tackle.’

The casualty was wearing a lifejacket, but had no VHF radio or mobile phone and was wearing shorts and t-shirt.

‘These inflatable supermarket dinghies have no place at sea. They are dangerous and should only be used in swimming pools,’ said helm Warren Forbes.

‘Do not go to sea without a means of calling for help and the right clothing. Fortunately, this man was lucky to have been seen, was rescued and brought back to his family.’