RNLI rescues person on board yacht off West Cork coast

AN ACCIDENT on board a yacht led to the RNLI being called to provide assistance to a person who got into difficulty off the Baltimore coast last night.

Batimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.42pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to go to the assistance of a 52 foot yacht which was 8 miles south east of Baltimore. The skipper and sole occupant of the yacht had raised the alarm following an accident on board.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty vessel at 9.09pm.

Volunteer crew members Maria Coleman and Emma Geary were immediately put aboard the casualty vessel to assist the lone sailor. Coxswain Pat Collins assessed the situation and decided that due to the sea state at the time and the fact the skipper was injured undertaking a tow was necessary.

The lifeboat passed a tow to the yacht and the lifeboat and casualty vessel were underway by 9.40pm. The lifeboat then proceeded to Baltimore Harbour, the nearest safe and suitable port, arriving at 22.48pm.

The skipper was handed over to the care of the HSE ambulance staff who were waiting on the pier in Baltimore. Once the casualty vessel was secured at the pier, the lifeboat returned to the station, arriving at 11.10pm.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, coxswain Pat Collins, mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Colin Whooley, Maria Coleman, Don O’Donovan, Emma Geary and Kieran O’Driscoll. Conditions at sea during the call were choppy with a north easterly force 3-4 wind and a 2m sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat press officer said: ‘If you get into difficulty whilst out at sea, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.’